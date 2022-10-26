Modi's 'Rozgar Mela' a cruel joke on jobless youth, says KTR

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that the recent publicity stunt called 'Rozgar Mela' unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a cruel joke on unemployed youth.

In an open letter to Prime Minister, KTR said that Modi government has unveiled this new drama before elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Reminding Modi about his assurance to fill 2 crore jobs every year, the TRS leader said that 16 crore jobs were supposed to be filled in the past eight years. He said that unemployed youth are waiting for them.

KTR questioned if a white paper will be released on the number of jobs filled by the BJP government in the past eight years. He has also mentioned the number of Central government employees who retire annually, impact of selling public sector companies, and other aspects.

Pointing to the number of jobs filled by the Telangana government, he questioned the Central government about the number of employment opportunities it could have provided. Telangana government has filled 1.50 lakh government jobs, and has initiated the process of filling 91000 more government jobs. Besides, 16.5 lakh jobs, employment opportunities were provided in the private sector. This was done in the State with 3.5 crore population.

Pointing to the situation, the Minister has questioned what message they intend to convey to unemployed youth by this new stunt called Rozgar Mela.

The Centre, during the announcement about Rozgar Mela, has stated that vacancies in 38 Central departments would be filled. He has asked about the remaining vacancies in the 38 Central departments, sought clarity on the time the vacancies would be filled. He asked if the central government will release a national job calendar for unemployed youth. KTR also said that approximately two lakh people lost the opportunity of regularization of jobs as the Central Government is selling public sector companies.