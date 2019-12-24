Mohan Bhagwat to attend RSS camp in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh(RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat would attend the Vijay Sankalp Shivir to be organised in Hyderabad from December 24 to 26.

RSS State secretary K Ramesh said that about 8,000 Swayam Sevaks would be attending the Shivir. He said that there are 1600 clusters in the State and the Shivir is organised to reach out to the RSS workers.

A public meeting would be organised at Saroornagar stadium on December 25. The chief guest for the public meeting would be Cyient India Limited chairman BVR Mohan Reddy and the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwath would also be one of the speakers.

The Sangh organises training sessions at vibhag or district level for the workers once in three or four years, said Ramesh. He informed that there were 800 shakhas in Hyderabad.

"Sangh had fixed a target to reach every basti by 2024 but we have already reached almost all bastis. We have taken up 1005 service programmes and are a strong force in Telangana," said Ramesh.

The three-day shivir would have five enclosures by naming them as towns in an area of 110 acres. The town names would be like Jogulamba Nagaram, Yadadri Nagaram, Bhadradri Nagaram, Samakka Saralamma Nagaram and Bhagya Lakshmi Nagaram.

The Swayam Sevaks coming from the respective areas would be staying in those enclosures. Replying to a question, the RSS state secretary said that Mohan Bhagwath would be with the Swayam Sevaks for the three days during the Sankalp Shivir.