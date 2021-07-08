Monsoon dry spell drives up mercury

Nizamabad: The dry run of monsoon in Nizamabad & Karimnagar for the past week has led to sharp rise in day temperatures. Night temperature too remained above the normal mark. In the absence of a strong Southwestern monsoon, only localised atmospheric development cannot lead to showers.



Nizamabad district has witnessed decline in rainfall and increased heat over the last 15 days. Rainfall statistics show that there is still excess rainfall in the district with rains falling from the last week of May to the third week of June. Farmers are concerned that the dry weather is not conducive to farming.

Nizamabad recorded 19 excess rains in all the mandals till July 7. Normal rainfall was recorded in 9 mandals, deficit rainfall was recorded in Nizamabad rural mandal alone. Groundwater did not recede even when a dry spell formed. Though the Groundwater is expected to decrease if another dry spell comes and the crops might dry up says experts.

After a promising monsoon period in June third week with two 'heavy' and one 'very heavy' rain days, June fourth weak and July 1st week has been a disappointment so far. Not a single day has recorded precipitation this month. To add to the dry spell, the erstwhile Nizamabad district has also been sweating with high humidity and a maximum temperature, two degrees above the average of 34 degrees Celsius for this time of the year.

Though light rainfall was expected on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, "The maximum temperature will continue to be 36-37 degrees Celsius till July 16. There will be a slight relief during the second week of July, when the heat is expected to decrease. The humidity level, however, is expected to rise to 90%.