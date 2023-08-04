Moranchapally residents stage protest

Bhupalpally: Demanding compensation, the residents who lost their belongings in the recent floods staged a protest on the Warangal-Bhupalpally Highway near Moranchapally village on Thursday. It may be mentioned here that the residents took a toll when the floodwaters marooned Moranchapally village on July 27. The flood victims were led by the Dharma Samaj Party (DSP) Warangal (combined) district coordinator Mekala Suman Maharaj. Suman Maharaj criticized the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district collector Bhavesh Mishra, accusing him of being negligent when the flood threat loomed large.

“It’s ridiculous that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made a political trip to Maharashtra even though the State was yet to recover from the pangs of floods,” Suman Maharaj said. He demanded the resignation of ministers representing the erstwhile Warangal district for their failure to provide relief to the flood victims.

Suman Maharaj demanded the government to pay Rs 1 lakh to each family in Moranchapally village who lost their assets and cattle in the floodwaters. He also demanded the government to provide duplicates to the youth who lost their certificates in the floods. The vehicular movement came to a grinding halt on the highway due to the protest.

The villagers withdrew their protest after Additional collector K Venkateshwarlu promised them to take the issue to the notice of the government.