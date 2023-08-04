Live
- Police collected 7 lakh rs fine in a week in BM Express way
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 04 August, 2023
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th August 2023
- NorthEast strife...rooted in history - Part 1
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 04 August, 2023
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on August 4, 2023
- G20’s commitment to green and sustainable growth: A milestone for environmental prosperity
- Two major threats to India’s ‘Unity in Diversity’
- Supreme Court To Hear Rahul Gandhi's Plea Challenging Defamation Conviction And Disqualification
- BJP Raises Doubts On Congress' Involvement in Haryana Violence; Alleges Larger Conspiracy
Just In
Police collected 7 lakh rs fine in a week in BM Express way
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 04 August, 2023
MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th August 2023
NorthEast strife...rooted in history - Part 1
Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 04 August, 2023
Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on August 4, 2023
Moranchapally residents stage protest
Bhupalpally: Demanding compensation, the residents who lost their belongings in the recent floods staged a protest on the Warangal-Bhupalpally Highway...
Bhupalpally: Demanding compensation, the residents who lost their belongings in the recent floods staged a protest on the Warangal-Bhupalpally Highway near Moranchapally village on Thursday. It may be mentioned here that the residents took a toll when the floodwaters marooned Moranchapally village on July 27. The flood victims were led by the Dharma Samaj Party (DSP) Warangal (combined) district coordinator Mekala Suman Maharaj. Suman Maharaj criticized the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district collector Bhavesh Mishra, accusing him of being negligent when the flood threat loomed large.
“It’s ridiculous that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made a political trip to Maharashtra even though the State was yet to recover from the pangs of floods,” Suman Maharaj said. He demanded the resignation of ministers representing the erstwhile Warangal district for their failure to provide relief to the flood victims.
Suman Maharaj demanded the government to pay Rs 1 lakh to each family in Moranchapally village who lost their assets and cattle in the floodwaters. He also demanded the government to provide duplicates to the youth who lost their certificates in the floods. The vehicular movement came to a grinding halt on the highway due to the protest.
The villagers withdrew their protest after Additional collector K Venkateshwarlu promised them to take the issue to the notice of the government.