More nominations filed favouring KCR as TRS chief

Hyderabad: A team of the DCCB units and other TRS leaders on Tuesday filed nominations in favour of K Chandrasekhar Rao for TRS president's post. They submitted nominations in the name of KCR at Telangana Bhavan here.

The team met election returning officer Srinivas Reddy and filed the nominations. They said that KCR has launched welfare schemes ideal for other States in the country. The welfare schemes will continue in the State under his able leadership and he will retain the president's post of the ruling party, they stated. They hoped that more welfare schemes would be launched by KCR in future.

The nominations for the TRS president's post will be accepted till October 22. As per schedule the president of the ruling party will be announced on October 25.