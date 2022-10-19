More rains in Hyderabad for next two days, predicts IMD

Hyderabad: Soon after heavy rains was witnessed in city on Tuesday evening, the IMD predicted that Hyderabad may continue to receive rainfall for the next two days.



The TSDPS has predicted light rainfall (2.50 mm to 15.50 mm) in areas like Serilingampally, Moosapet, Charminar, Hayatnagar, and Gajularamaram on Wednesday. However, a high-intensity downpour is likely to hit Khairatabad, Secunderabad, Amberpet, Malakpet, Chandrayangutta, Yousufguda, and Jubilee Hills.

The city was supposed to begin its monsoon retreat up until now, but the withdrawal has been delayed this time. Hyderabad has already received 78.5 mm of rainfall in October so far against the normal 57.1 mm.