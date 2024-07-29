MoS (Home) Bandi Sanjay offers gold Bonam to deity

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticised the Congress State government for showing stepmotherly treatment towards Hindu temples in the Old City.

Addressing the media after visiting the Simhavahini Ammavarai temple in Lal Darwaja and presenting a golden Boanam on the occasion of the Bonalu festival on Sunday, he said, "Rs 5 lakh was given to the committees for the maintenance of 24 temples in the Old City. But Rs 33 crore were given for the festival of Ramzan. Does the State government think Hindus are beggars," he asked and demanded the allocation of Rs 10 crore for the Lal Darwaza temple. Given the rush of devotees, he asked the state government to earmark the adjoining Farid Market for the expansion of the temple.

The Karimnagar MP said that slaughterhouses are being occupied in the Old City and lands are grabbed and demanded action against those responsible. Otherwise, he assured that the BJP government that will come to power will take stringent action, and said that the Old City will be developed on the lines of Kashi and Ayodhya.

Bandi Sanjay said that previously those in power had promised to allocate Rs 10 crore to Lal Darwaza temple. “But, they ignored their promise and such rulers should should think twice before making promises, and the consequences of not fulfilling them,” he said.

On the event of the Bonalu festival, the minister visited the Nallapochamma, Renuka Mata and Bharat Mata temples in Goulipura, Old City and Akkanna Madanna temple in Haribowli.