Mother and three children died when houses collapsed due to rain

Nagarkurnool: Tragedy took place in Vanapatla village of Nagar Kurnool district. A mother and three children died after a house collapsed in Vanapatla village of Nagar Kurnool mandal.

Godugu Bhaskar and Padma of Vanapatla village are husband and wife like every day their three children Vasantha and Nikki. Sleeping at home with one and a half year old boy. However, due to heavy rain on Sunday night, the mud house collapsed suddenly.

This fell on those who were sleeping. After hearing a loud noise, the neighbors noticed and pulled out those who were stuck in the soil, mother and three children were already dead. Husband Bhaskar was taken to the hospital and treated. The police arrived and an investigation was conducted. There was deep sadness in the village due to this incident.