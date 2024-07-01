Live
- Honoring Compassionate Care: National Doctor’s Day 2024
- Use of AI for self-prescription poses risk to human life, warn doctors
- Telangana HC dismisses KCR’s petition against Judicial Commission
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) appoint Dinesh Karthik as batting coach, mentor
- New criminal laws: First FIR filed in Delhi’s Seelampur, second in Kamla market
- India to be part of citizen astronaut programme by SERA, Blue Origin
- 17-year-old Chinese badminton player collapses on court, passes away
- SK Group chairman meets with CEOs of Amazon, Intel
- Move to open bar in Guest House complex sparks off row
- X-Country event held at INS Chilka
Just In
Mother and three children died when houses collapsed due to rain
Tragedy took place in Vanapatla village of Nagar Kurnool district. A mother and three children died after a house collapsed in Vanapatla village of Nagar Kurnool mandal.
Nagarkurnool: Tragedy took place in Vanapatla village of Nagar Kurnool district. A mother and three children died after a house collapsed in Vanapatla village of Nagar Kurnool mandal.
Godugu Bhaskar and Padma of Vanapatla village are husband and wife like every day their three children Vasantha and Nikki. Sleeping at home with one and a half year old boy. However, due to heavy rain on Sunday night, the mud house collapsed suddenly.
This fell on those who were sleeping. After hearing a loud noise, the neighbors noticed and pulled out those who were stuck in the soil, mother and three children were already dead. Husband Bhaskar was taken to the hospital and treated. The police arrived and an investigation was conducted. There was deep sadness in the village due to this incident.