Mother Telangana weeping under unjust TRS rule: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Dubbaka: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar dared TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to prove his claims of central share in the State schemes. Addressing a series of election meetings in the Rayapole mandal on Saturday, the Karimnagar MP said, "I will submit my resignation if KCR proves me wrong about what I have said about the Central share in the State schemes."

Kumar said that the expenditure incurred on laying roads, developing parks, construction of toilets and even funds for the construction of burial grounds in Telangana are coming from the Centre. Taking a dig at CM KCR and Finance Minister T Harish Rao, he said that the FM claims that central share was only sixteen paise. But, the Chief Minister contradicts it saying that the central share is Rs 200. "Who is misleading people with falsehoods," he asked.

Reiterating that he was ready to debate on the shares of the Centre and the State, he said, "CM KCR is not in a position to show his face in Dubbaka. So, he is going to Janagama district and talking about Dubbaka."

The BJP leader said that it was the Centre which had procured 54 lakh tones of rice with Rs 10,000 crore in Telangana. Similarly, Rs 260 crore was given for the construction of Rythu Vedikas in the State.

He claimed that there is a seven-fold increase in the release of funds to Telangana since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power at the Centre. And, "the State had got about Rs 2.5 lakh crore," headed. He challenged the TRS chief to come for debate at Dubbaka Bus Stand than going to Mudu Chintapally, Kodakandal and talking about Dubbaka.

Kumar said, "Mother Telangana is weeping under the unjust rule of TRS in the State. BJP has launched its war and it will fight till the TRS is thrown out of power in the State." The BJP leader also accused the TRS chief saying that he was not interested in seeing his party winning in Dubbaka bye-election. Instead, wanted to use it to sideline TRS Minister Harish Rao to clear the way to make his son KTR as the chief minister, he alleged.