Motkupalli Narasimhulu to join BJP

Hyderabad: Former Telangana TDP leader Motkupalli Narasimhulu is likely to join the BJP. Motkupalli left to Delhi along with BJP state president Dr. K Laxman on Monday night.

Earlier, he demanded to merge TDP with TRS and later got suspended from the party. In the 2008 Assembly elections, Motkupalli contested from Aler constituency and lost the seat. Recently, he decided to join BJP. In this context, Motkupalli will be joining the saffron party in the presence of the BJP working president JP Nadda on Tuesday.