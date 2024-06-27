Motor Trail Run of Sitarama project in Khammam was successful conducted

The motor trail run of the Sitarama project, aimed at providing water to the districts of Mahabubabad and Khammam, was a success last night. The efforts made by the authorities to run the Sitarama project motors have borne results since last week. Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has confirmed the success of the Sitarama project.

The construction of the Sitarama project, initiated during the previous government, was designed to provide irrigation water to ten lakh acres at an estimated cost of Rs. 17,000 crore. Despite Rs. 7000 crores being spent on the project in the previous government, land acquisition issues have arisen in certain areas. Due to this, the construction of canals has not been fully completed even though all motors for the Sitarama project are ready.

Currently, a new canal from Enukur to Vaira is being constructed at a cost of 90 crore rupees, with completion expected by August. Once finished, irrigation water will be transported from Godavari to Vaira through the Sitarama lifting and pumping scheme using motors. Additionally, there are plans to supply irrigation water from Vaira Reservoir to Sathupalli via Nagarjuna Sagar canals.

Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has been closely overseeing the progress of the Sitarama project, urging officials to expedite the construction. The successful motor tail run related to the project took place last night at PG Kothur of Ashwapuram Mandal.