Motorist dies after car rams into two-wheeler in Medak

Medak: In a tragic incident, a 21-year-old man died in a road accident and two others were injured. The incident took place at Kistapur village of Kulcharam Mandal on Sunday when a speeding car rammed into the two-wheeler they were riding on.



Mohammad Atheer Khan of Manikonda in Hyderabad died on the spot while a woman and another youngster, who were pillion riding on the same bike were injured. They were rushed to the Government Hospital Narsapur. The condition of the injured woman was critical.

Similarly on Friday, a model school teacher identified as Rajitha, died in a road accident on the Sircilla bypass road on the outskirts of Karimnagar town.

The incident took place when Rajitha's two-wheeler was run over by a concrete mixer lorry. She died on the spot.

A resident of Alkapuri Colony, Karimnagar town, Rajitha was the mathematics teacher (PGT) in Raheemkhanpet Model School, Illandakunta mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district.

Though she wore a helmet, she died on the spot, police said.

The Karimnagar town-II police have registered a case. The body was shifted to the district headquarters hospital.