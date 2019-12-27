Mould students to build healthy society: MLA Manohar Reddy in Peddapalli

Peddapalli: Along with teaching quality education, the teachers should educate the students about how they should live in the society and their responsibilities, to build a strong and healthy society, stated Peddapalli MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy.

He was the chief guest at NISHTHA training programme, which was organised for the students by the education department at Trinity B Ed college in Peddapalli on Friday. NISHTHA is a capacity building programme for 'improving quality of school education through integrated teacher training.



Addressing the gathering, the MLA said teachers should teach language skills along with the subjects and also must look after their students. The teachers should guide their students to maintain their surroundings neat and hygienic, explaining about the importance of good sanitation.

He suggested the students to develop the feeling that this country belongs to them and must utilise all the opportunities available by learning the rapidly developing science and technology in the world. Both State and country will develop only when its education sector develops. The onus is on the teachers to mould the students in such a way so that they can be useful for the coming up generations, the MLA suggested the teachers.

Mandal Education Officers Surendra Kumar and Narsingam, RP Jagadishwar, Course Director and school assistants of seven mandals of Peddapalli district were present along with others.