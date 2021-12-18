Movie theatre in Hyderabad fined of Rs 1 lakh for delaying screening

A movie theatre in Hyderabad has been fined of Rs 1 lakh for delaying the screening by 15 minutes.

Going into details, a social activist, Vijay Gopal went to Inox theatre at Kacheguda crossroads to watch 'Game Over' on June 22, 2019. However, the screening of the movie delayed by 15 minutes than the time mentioned over the ticket. Alleging that the theatre wasted 15 minutes of his time, the activist approached the consumer forum of Hyderabad district and demanded action against the Inox leisure private limited.

Vijay Gopal also alleged that even the theatre manager failed to give a proper response when questioned over the delay in movie screening.

The consumer which heard the matter fined the theatre of Rs 1 lakh after hearing both the arguments in additional to Rs 5,000 as case charges and Rs 5,000 as a compensation for the complainant.