Movie ticket prices increased in Telangana

The Telangana government on Friday gave its nod for the raise it movie ticket prices in the state. On the request of film producers, the officials has sent a proposal to the government on the hike of movie ticket prices.

The government which went through the proposal approved it and gave green signal to increase the prices. Hence, the ticket prices across all theatres in the state will go up accordingly. The government has suggested that the price of tickets, GST, management charges and online charges should be printed separately.

According to the government order, the minimum ticket price in air conditioned theatre was fixed at Rs 50 and maximum at Rs 150 excluding GST. While in the multiplex, the minimum ticket price increased to Rs 100 and the maximum price to Rs 250. Besides, the service charge was fixed at Rs 5 for non-A/C theatres and Rs 3 for A/C theatres.