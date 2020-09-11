Moving revenue services online a great move

Hyderabad: Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) has welcomed the Telangana State government's move to make revenue services online by making reforms in revenue laws. TITA global president Sundeep Kumar Makthala said that the new Revenue Act will usher in a new revolution in the administration. It will help common people.

He appealed to the government to render more services online saying that it will benefit common citizens. Automation of services will resolve the long pending land and other issues. Digitization of revenue services will resolve all such issues, TITA chief said. The new revenue legislation will bring transparency and put an end to land disputes and litigation.

TITA chief said that according to the new revenue law, land will be digitised based on its longitudes and latitudes and the entire data will be available online. This is a first-of-its-kind initiative and a revolutionary step. He said that over 60 per cent people working in the IT industry in Hyderabad hail from other places.

Earlier, there was a sense of insecurity for this working section over buying land in the city. However, the new online services, that the new revenue law envisages, provides much needed relief to all those willing to buy land in the city.

With the new law coming into force people dealing with land transactions need not wait for months in selling or buying land, changes in ownership, booking slots for the registration process which was a norm earlier.

Time-bound services, transparency and accuracy are what all online services in revenue administration provide to the people. The government should bring in such revolutionary changes in other departments also to ensure hassle-free delivery of various services to the common citizens, added Makthala.