MP Aruna addresses misinformation on Waqf Board Amendment

Mahabubnagar: Mahabubnagar MP DK Aruna while addressing a press meet here on Monday clarified misinformation surrounding the Waqf Board Amendment Bill and slammed the State government for their failure to protect people from the recent floods.

Speaking on the Waqf Board Amendment Bill, Aruna firmly denied any truth to the false propaganda that has been circulating. She explained that a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) has been formed to gather public opinions on proposed amendments to the Waqf Board. According to her, these amendments are designed to benefit the poor, contrary to the claims that Muslim lands and graveyards are being targeted.

Aruna accused certain individuals of intentionally spreading false information to attack the BJP government at the Centre, using religion to stir unnecessary controversy. She emphasised that the original purpose of the Waqf Board has not been fulfilled, and the JPC was working to correct this.

The MP invited anyone with concerns to present their arguments to the JPC that will visit Telangana at the end of the month to collect public opinions.

Highlighting that about 80,000 acres of agricultural land are under the Telangana Waqf Board, Aruna noted that many people have already approached with representations. She added that despite the Waqf land being available, some Muslims feel they are not receiving enough support from the government.

Later, Aruna shared a video debunking the misinformation and urged people to focus on facts rather than religion-based rumours.