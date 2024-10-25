MP demands railway line from Dornakal to Miryalguda

Live
Highlights
MP Raghuram Reddy on Thursday participated in a meeting with South Central Railway (SCR) officers at Rail Nilayam Hyderabad during which he discussed different issues of railways for Khammam district.
This mainly includes the lines Dornakal to Miryalaguda and Gadwal that was proposed by the Railways department.
The MP informed the railway officers that farmers in the district lost their lands in Greenfield highway, Sitarama left canal, and the Bhakta Ramadasu Project. He stated that the railway line did not benefit the district people.
He asked the officers to make a line from Dornakal, Mannegudem, Abbaihpalem, and Maripeda Mothe to Miryalagudem, which was proposed by the railway officers.
