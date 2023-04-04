  • Menu
MP Dr K Laxman too demands Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy resignation

Dr K Laxman
BJP Parliamentary Board Member Dr K Laxman 

Highlights

  • Alleges that an inefficient State government could not conduct a single examination properly
  • Says that government failed to conduct exams properly affecting lakhs of unemployed and the students

Hyderabad: BJP MP Dr K Laxman on Monday lashed out at the State government for being inefficient in conducting the SSC Public examinations.

Addressing media here, he said Telangana has been witnessing a "Jatara of Leakages" of question papers hitting hard the future of lakhs of the unemployed and the students. He demanded the resignation of State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy vowing responsibility for the SSC question paper leak.

Dr Laxman said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is running the show by tightening his grip over the entire administration and Ministers are functioning as dummies.

The BJP MP took strong exception asking whether the State has a Chief Minister and administration is functioning. The Chief Minister has left the governance to the winds and is busy with politics. He has no time to review the conduct of the examinations but all the time on earth to go to places to hold political meetings, he criticised.

"Earlier, the EAMCET paper was leaked thrice, the TSPSC question paper leakage and now the SSC question paper leak. How come the SSC question paper could be leaked, "he asked.

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

