MP Mallu Ravi assures 230 crores for The Nettempadu project

Gadwal: Members of Parliament of Nagar Kurnool, Mallu Ravi, has directed authorities to expedite the completion of works funded so far for the development of Jogulamba Gadwala district. During a review meeting held with officials from irrigation, medical, education, and other departments at the IDOC conference hall on Thursday evening, he emphasized the urgency of completing pending irrigation projects to benefit farmers. Specifically, he mentioned the Nettempadu project, which still requires an additional Rs. 230 crores, and efforts are being made to secure these funds from the finance department.

Mallu Ravi assured that he will work diligently to obtain approvals from the finance department for the additional Rs. 230 crores needed for the Nettempadu project. He emphasized the need to expedite all projects by addressing land acquisition challenges. He directed department officials to ensure a stable electricity supply and highlighted the government's commitment to enhancing the education sector, particularly by strengthening government schools. Ravi urged officials to work sincerely to deliver government welfare schemes to all eligible individuals and to complete development projects within their respective departments promptly.

The meeting was attended by Zilla Parishad Chairperson Sarita, District Additional Collector Apoorva Chauhan, Irrigation Department SE Srinivasa Rao, District Education Department Officer Indira, SC Welfare Department Officer Swetha Priyadarshini, DM HO Dr. Sasikala, and other officials.