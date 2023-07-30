MP Parthasarathi takes stock of flood situation

Khammam: Rajaya Sabha MP Dr Bandi Parthasarathi Reddy has asked the Collectors of Kothagudem and Khammam to rally all resources to provide required facilities at the relief centres set up for the flood-affected families. Dr Reddy, who was in New Delhi to attend themonsoon session of Parliament, called up Khammam and Bhadradri-KothagudemDistrict Collectors VP Gautham and Dr Priyanka Alarespectively and enquired about the flood situation and relief measures.

As there was a forecast of further rise in flood level at Bhadrachalam, more flood relief centres have to be set up in Bhadrachalam and Pinapaka constituencies, he suggested. Collector Ala informed that 22 relief centres have been set up across Kothagudem district and that they are equipped with all facilities.

Collector VP Gautham told Dr Reddy that Munneru flood was under control and the people in flood-affected areas were shifted to relief centres. All measures were taken for the comfortable stay of the flood-affected families at the relief centres, he informed.