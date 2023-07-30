Live
- Athlete sisters powerlift hopes of many in UP's Shahjahanpur
- PM in Pune on Aug 1, to be conferred Lokmanya Tilak National Award
- Two AAP leaders join BJP party
- Meenakshi Chaudhary: The present happening actress in Tollywood
- SonuSood’sfans organise blood donation drive to celebrate his 47thb’day
- Rohit Choudhary shares his excitement for starring in ‘Gadar 2’
- Andhra Pradesh: Tirupati zoological park officials give names to three cubs
- Tomato price touches Rs 200/kg in TN as rain hits crop in Karnataka, Andhra
- BJP govt looting hard-earned money of people, says Congress
- Kamal Nath's 'Chhindwara Model' to convince tribals in poll-bound MP
Just In
MP Parthasarathi takes stock of flood situation
Rajaya Sabha MP Dr Bandi Parthasarathi Reddy has asked the Collectors of Kothagudem and Khammam to rally all resources to provide required facilities at the relief centres set up for the flood-affected families.
Khammam: Rajaya Sabha MP Dr Bandi Parthasarathi Reddy has asked the Collectors of Kothagudem and Khammam to rally all resources to provide required facilities at the relief centres set up for the flood-affected families. Dr Reddy, who was in New Delhi to attend themonsoon session of Parliament, called up Khammam and Bhadradri-KothagudemDistrict Collectors VP Gautham and Dr Priyanka Alarespectively and enquired about the flood situation and relief measures.
As there was a forecast of further rise in flood level at Bhadrachalam, more flood relief centres have to be set up in Bhadrachalam and Pinapaka constituencies, he suggested. Collector Ala informed that 22 relief centres have been set up across Kothagudem district and that they are equipped with all facilities.
Collector VP Gautham told Dr Reddy that Munneru flood was under control and the people in flood-affected areas were shifted to relief centres. All measures were taken for the comfortable stay of the flood-affected families at the relief centres, he informed.