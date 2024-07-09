Live
MP Raghuram pays rich tributes to YSR
Khammam: Richtributed were paid by MP R Raghuram Reddy to former United AP Chief Minister late YS Rajsekhar Reddy. On Monday, he participated in Dr YSR’s birth anniversary celebrations led by the DCC at the District Congress Party office here.
During the programme, the MP garlanded a portrait of Dr YSR and praised his services for the state development. DCC President P Durga Prasad, Former MLC P Nageswara Rao, Rayala Nageswara Rao, and other leaders participated in the event.
