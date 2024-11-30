MP Raghuram Reddy poses queries on medical devices policy

Khammam: MP R Raghuram Reddy on Friday questioned in the Lok Sabha what steps have been taken in the country to implement the National Medical Devices Policy (NMDP-2023).

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the winter session of Parliament on Friday, he asked whether any plan had been prepared to reduce dependence on imports by 70 per cent. Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Health, Family Welfare, Fertilizers and Chemicals, gave a written reply to this. She said that steps were being taken to implement the National Policy on Medical Devices. Her ministry is coordinating with the pharmaceuticals department, she informed. The minister said the Center was encouraging domestic manufacturing of medical devices. When Reddy questioned about the financial allocations for achieving specific goals, she said the main objective of the Production Linked Incentive Scheme was to promote domestic manufacturing and attract huge investments in the medical devices sector.

To this end, the Union Cabinet approved the proposal on 20.03.2020 and announced that the total expenditure till the financial year 2027-28 has been fixed at Rs. 3,420 crore. She added that the Central government would take steps to reduce manufacturing costs and also for the benefit of theenvironment.