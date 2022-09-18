MP Uttam Kumar visits breach site of Sagar left canal

Nidmanoor: Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy visited the breached spot that took place on the left canal of Nagarjunasagar.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the left canal had been breached due to the negligence of the government in maintaining the canals.

He demanded that the repairs of the canals must be completed on a war footing. Otherwise, 6.3 lakh acres of Nagarjuna Sagar Ayakattu will dry up.

Local farmers complained to the MP that they are getting only 8 hours of power supply against the government's assurance of 24-hour power supply to agriculture. The MP replied that he will focus on their complaint.

The MP demanded immediate payment of compensation to the agricultural fields and houses that were inundated during the floods caused by the breach of the Sagar left canal.