  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

MP Vamshi meets UM Ram Mohan Naidu

MP Vamshi meets UM Ram Mohan Naidu
x
Highlights

Peddapally MP Gaddam Vamsikrishna formally met Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu in New Delhi on Thursday during which he proposed the idea of building an airport at Ramagundam-Peddapally.

Peddapally: Peddapally MP Gaddam Vamsikrishna formally met Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu in New Delhi on Thursday during which he proposed the idea of building an airport at Ramagundam-Peddapally.

He explained that Ramagundam region, which is developing rapidly in the industrial sector in Telangana, requires an airport, “It will benefit the industrial activities, 20 lakh residents of Peddapally, Adilabad, and other areas,” said the MP.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick