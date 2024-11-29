MP Vamshi meets UM Ram Mohan Naidu

Peddapally: Peddapally MP Gaddam Vamsikrishna formally met Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu in New Delhi on Thursday during which he proposed the idea of building an airport at Ramagundam-Peddapally.

He explained that Ramagundam region, which is developing rapidly in the industrial sector in Telangana, requires an airport, “It will benefit the industrial activities, 20 lakh residents of Peddapally, Adilabad, and other areas,” said the MP.