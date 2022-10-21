MP Venkat Reddy alleged audio leak in favour of brother goes viral

Munugodu: The Congress party reportedly not happy with the party leader and MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy for not campaigning for its candidate Palvai Sravanthi in Mungodu. Now an audio leak of the MP has gone viral in the social media raising eyebrows in many party leaders.



On social media, a video of senior Congressman and Bhuvanagiri MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, that was released has gone viral. The BJP is fielding Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy in the Munugodu by-election. Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy is Venkat Reddy's brother. Rajagopal Reddy's resignation from the Congress party and his position as MLA for Munugodu are the reasons why the poll is being held.

According to the audio that was leaked, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy reportedly called Congress leaders and urged them to support Rajagopal Reddy, a BJP candidate. According to the audio, the Congress MP told the leaders that they are all like his family members and urged them to work together regardless of their political affiliations. He apparently even assured them he would take over as TS-PCC chief. He promised to take care of them if something goes wrong. He added that he would lead a padayatra across the entire state to bring the party to power.