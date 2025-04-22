  • Menu
MPC & BPC Toppers Shine in Intermediate Results from Pratibha Junior College

Highlights

Over 462 students from Pratibha Junior College scored more than 900 marks in the Intermediate Public Examinations 2025, reaffirming the institution’s reputation for academic excellence in Mahabubnagar district.

Mahabubnagar: Over 462 students from Pratibha Junior College scored more than 900 marks in the Intermediate Public Examinations 2025, reaffirming the institution’s reputation for academic excellence in Mahabubnagar district.

According to the college management, students from both MPC and BPC streams showcased outstanding performance. In the MPC-II stream, A. Harsha secured 994/1000 marks, followed by S. Akash with 993/1000, and Y. Dinesh, D. Venkatesh, M. Shyam, and N. Sandeep each scoring 992/1000. The BPC-II stream also recorded impressive scores, with A. Harika obtaining 994/1000, Aleem Khan 991/1000, and Jyothi Monisha and Madhapati Bhoomika each scoring 990/1000.

In the first year, several students secured near-perfect scores in the MPC-I stream. V. Nikhil and Ch. Shashank topped with 468/470, followed closely by D. Vishwateja and others with 467/470. In the BPC-I stream, Swapnika and Praneeth achieved 436/440, while Navya Sri scored 435/440.

The college announced that 514 students from MPC-I and BPC-I streams scored above 400 marks, showcasing consistent academic dedication across both junior and senior years.

The college principal lauded the collective efforts of students, teachers, and parents. Special appreciation was extended to senior educators and mentors including T. Muralidhar, A. Lakshman, Dr. K. Maheshwar Reddy, Dr. K. Dharma Reddy, K. Janardhan Reddy, and Dr. K. Venkateshwarlu Reddy for their valuable guidance in shaping student success.

