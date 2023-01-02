Mukkoti Ekadasi celebrated with fervor

Karimnagar: Mukkoti Ekadasi was celebrated with religious fervour at historic temples at Vemulawada, Dharmapuri, Sundharagiri and Kondagattu in erstwhile Karimnagar on Monday.

At Vemulawada Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple, also known as Dakshina Kashi, the largest Shiva shrine in the state of Telangana, temple priests and officials performed special prayers marking Mukkoti Ekadashi.

In the morning, under the patronage of the temple sthanacharyulu Appala Bhimashankar Sharma, Namilikonda Umesh sharma the priests performed Mahanyasa Purvaka Ekadasa Rudrabhishekam for Sri Rajarajeswara Swamy, abhishekam to Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Swamy, Lalit Sahasranama Pujas for Sri Rajarajeswari Devi and abhishekam for Sri Lakshmi Anantha Padmanabha Swamy. Afterwards, Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy and Sri Lakshmi Anantha Padmanabha Swamy adorned with colourful flowers on Ambari appeared on Uttara Dwaram.

Similar celebrations took place at Dharmapuri Sri Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy Temple. As part of the festivities, priests performed Maha Ksheera Abhishekam to Sri Venkateswara Swamy Moola Virat along with Sri Yoga Ugra Narasimha Swamy.

Priests and Vedic scholars opened the Vaikuntha Dwaram during early morning hours after performing the Darshan Puja through Vaikunta with Mangala instruments and chanting of Vedic mantras. The devotees then had darshan of the deity.

Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar and his wife participated in the festivities and performed pujas. District Collector Ravi, ZP chairman Dava Vasantha, DCMS chairman Vellada Srikanth Reddy, temple EO Srinivas were present.

The Minister said he prayed for the blessings of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy for the people of the State to prosper with happiness and joy. Later, the Minister released the New Year calendar prepared by Dharmapuri Sri Sri Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy Devasthanam.

Husnabad MLA Vodithala Sathish Kumar performed special poojas at Sundaragiri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, a famous shrine.