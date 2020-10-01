X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Mulugu: Bogatha waterfalls open to visitors

People enjoying the view of Bogatha waterfalls on Thursday
x

People enjoying the view of Bogatha waterfalls on Thursday 

Highlights

The 1,000 odd visitors who turned to Bogatha waterfalls located in the thickets of Wajedu mandal on the first day after the lockdown closure was lifted appeared jubilant on Thursday, although they were not allowed to swim in the pool.

Mulugu: The 1,000 odd visitors who turned to Bogatha waterfalls located in the thickets of Wajedu mandal on the first day after the lockdown closure was lifted appeared jubilant on Thursday, although they were not allowed to swim in the pool. However, they were a touch disappointed with the water receding in the waterfall.

The forest department implemented a strict Covid-19 protocol. They allowed the visitors only after screening tests for coronavirus. The visitors under the age of 10 years and above 60 years were denied entry. District Forest Officer SV Pradeep Kumar Shetty said, "Face masks are mandatory for those entering the premises. We had ensured visitors maintain physical distancing. The pool was closed to avoid close contact of visitors," Shetty said. Forest Range Officer Srinivasan said that the waterfall can be visited between 9 am and 5 pm every day.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X