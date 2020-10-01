Mulugu: Bogatha waterfalls open to visitors

Mulugu: The 1,000 odd visitors who turned to Bogatha waterfalls located in the thickets of Wajedu mandal on the first day after the lockdown closure was lifted appeared jubilant on Thursday, although they were not allowed to swim in the pool. However, they were a touch disappointed with the water receding in the waterfall.



The forest department implemented a strict Covid-19 protocol. They allowed the visitors only after screening tests for coronavirus. The visitors under the age of 10 years and above 60 years were denied entry. District Forest Officer SV Pradeep Kumar Shetty said, "Face masks are mandatory for those entering the premises. We had ensured visitors maintain physical distancing. The pool was closed to avoid close contact of visitors," Shetty said. Forest Range Officer Srinivasan said that the waterfall can be visited between 9 am and 5 pm every day.