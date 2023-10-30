  • Menu
Mulugu: Citizens urged to utilise C-Whistle app

Mulugu: Citizens urged to utilise C-Whistle app
Mulugu: The district collector Ila Tripathi has appealed to citizens to use the C Whistle app to report any violations of the Election Code that they...

Mulugu: The district collector Ila Tripathi has appealed to citizens to use the C Whistle app to report any violations of the Election Code that they come across. The appeal was made during a statement to the media in the district on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, the collector said, “The app allows users to take live photos and videos of violations and upload them with a brief description. The app also uses GPS to track the location where the violation occurred.” Tripathi said that all complaints received through the app will be acted upon within 100 minutes. The collector has assured citizens that their identity will be kept confidential.

