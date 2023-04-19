Mulugu: Cultural programmes mark Heritage Day at Ramappa

Mulugu : Palampet, the abode of Ramappa Temple, one of the World Heritage Sites of the UNESCO, reverberated with cultural programmes as part of the World Heritage Day on Tuesday. The theme of the celebrations is "Shilpam, Varnam, Krishnam – Celebrating Heritage".

Nearly 300 artistes of various talents participated in the day-long cultural programmes organised by the Department of Language and Culture, Telangana. Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod and Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar graced the occasion.

As a part of the event, the authorities organised a food festival at Ramappa Lake. The programmes included Violin Symphony by Aarabhi Institute of Performing Arts led by Ashok Gurjale and Perini dance by Perini Rajkumar and team. These apart, renowned artistes - music director SS Thaman, drummer Shivamani, singer Karthik and flautist Naveen – also performed at the event. The Balagam movie team also enthralled the audience at the programme.

Mulugu MLA Seethakka, Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Mulugu ZP chairman Kusuma Jagadish, Warangal ZP chairperson Gandra Jyothy, MP Pasunuri Dayakar and Mulugu district collector V Krishna Aditya were among others present.