Mulugu District Sub-Inspector Rudrarapu Harish Commits Suicide

Mulugu: Sub-Inspector Rudrarapu Harish from Wazedu police station tragically ended his life by shooting himself with his service revolver. The incident has sent shockwaves through the region, particularly as it occurred in the same jurisdiction where a Maoist encounter took place the previous day.

Reports suggest that Harish had been under significant stress since last month, following the murder of two individuals by Maoists on suspicion of being police informers within his jurisdiction. The psychological toll of such incidents is believed to have contributed to his drastic decision.

This tragic event has become a topic of discussion among police circles, highlighting the immense pressure faced by officers in conflict-prone areas. An official inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Harish’s death is underway.