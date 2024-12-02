Live
- Over 19,135 acres of poppy cultivation destroyed in seven years: Manipur govt report
- Jack Doohan to race at Abu Dhabi GP, marking the end of Ocon’s Alpine stint
- Whenever we played against Australia, we had to put in some extra effort, recalls Harbhajan
- Shehnaaz Gill celebrates self-love and inner peace
- Santner in contention to play in NZ’s second Test against England, says Stead
- Enhancing the Eyelashes
- Villupuram Floods: CM Stalin Leads Relief Amid Cyclone Fengal
- Farmers’ protest chokes Delhi-Noida traffic
- FPIs offload Rs 21,612 cr in Nov
- India’s Path to the WTC Final: The Intense Battle with South Africa and Australia
Just In
Mulugu District Sub-Inspector Rudrarapu Harish Commits Suicide
Sub-Inspector Rudrarapu Harish from Wazedu police station tragically ended his life by shooting himself with his service revolver.
Mulugu: Sub-Inspector Rudrarapu Harish from Wazedu police station tragically ended his life by shooting himself with his service revolver. The incident has sent shockwaves through the region, particularly as it occurred in the same jurisdiction where a Maoist encounter took place the previous day.
Reports suggest that Harish had been under significant stress since last month, following the murder of two individuals by Maoists on suspicion of being police informers within his jurisdiction. The psychological toll of such incidents is believed to have contributed to his drastic decision.
This tragic event has become a topic of discussion among police circles, highlighting the immense pressure faced by officers in conflict-prone areas. An official inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Harish’s death is underway.