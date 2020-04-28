Mulugu: Focus on farmers, migrant workers says Satyavathi Rathod

Mulugu: Even though it was completely engrossed in containing the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19), the State government is trying tooth and nail to help the farming community, Minister for Tribal Welfare and Women Development Satyavathi Rathod said.

Inaugurating a paddy procurement centre near Palsabpally village under Mulugu mandal on Tuesday, she recalled the promise made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. "The government will purchase entire crop, hence, farmers need not have to worry about their produce," Rathod said.

She advised the farmers to fetch gunny bags on their own as it was difficult for the administration to procure them in bulk due to the prevailing lockdown. The farmers will be paid the cost of gunny bags according to government's norms, she added.

The government has made elaborate arrangements to look after the welfare of the migrant workers, the minister said, referring to the ration, cash and accommodation provided to them.

She said that two persons of Mulugu district, who were tested positive for coronavirus, have been discharged from the hospital.

"Mulugu district is now free of Covid-19. All the primary contacts of the two positive cases were tested negative," Rathod said, invoking the blessings of the tribal deities – Sammakka and

Saralamma of Medaram.

Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha, Mulugu MLA Seethakka, Zilla Parishad Chairman Kusuma Jagadish, District Collector S Krishna Aditya, Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh G Patil and Eturnagaram ITDA Project Officer Hanumant Kondiba Zendage were among others present.

In another programme, Rathod and Maloth Kavitha distributed ICDS-sponsored essentials to the children aged between seven years and 18 years belonging to the migrant workers