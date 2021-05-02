Mulugu : KCR is biased says Seethakka

Mulugu : Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has different yardsticks for different people on the issue of land grabbing, Congress national woman general secretary and Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka alleged.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, she accused KCR of targeting Eatala Rajender while letting Ministers KT Rama Rao, Ch Malla Reddy and MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy go scot free.

"To get rid of Eatala Rajender, who has been with the TRS party since its inception and a potential contender for the CM post, KCR hatched a plan in the name of land grabbing charges. KCR wants his son KTR as the CM and clearing the path for his elevation," Seethakka said, terming it as a conspiracy.

KCR forgot Eatala's role in the separate State movement, she added. "Eatala amassed assets through his family's efforts in the poultry business ," Seetakka said, demanding a white paper on KCR's assets.

"Even though KTR violated GO 111 and undertook the construction of a farmhouse, KCR has taken no action. Minister Mallareddy and MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy were also facing land grabbing charges. Similar allegations were also on KCR's farmhouse," she said, demanding a probe.

Later, Seethakka took part in a demonstration held on NH 163, demanding the government to bring coronavirus treatment under the ambit of Aarogyasri health scheme.

She found fault with the government for its failure in containing the spread of Covid-19.

She demanded the government to ensure proper facilities in all State-run hospitals to treat coronavirus. Seethakka urged the government to take action against the private hospitals fleecing the Covid-19 patients.