Mulugu: Maoist surrenders

Mulugu: A CPI-Maoist member surrendered before the police here on Wednesday.

Madavi Bheema alias Dashru, a native of Komatpally village under Usuru tahsil in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, who has been associated with the banned outfit, went underground in 2012, Mulugu Superintendent of Police Sangramsingh G Patil said.

Dashru got attracted to Maoist ideology at a young age as Pamedu Dalam used to visit his village frequently. Initially, he worked with the Bala Sangham for two years before joining the first battalion of PLGA. Later, he worked for the second platoon of the first company. Vexed with the ideology of the CPI Maoists, Dashru surrendered before the police, and he wanted to lead a peaceful life, according to the SP. Patil said that Bheema was involved in several exchanges of fire with the police and security personnel and attack on the police camps.

He realised that under the current circumstances, there are no grounds for the armed outfit to pursue the revolutionary movement in the light of digital revolution coupled with the welfare oriented and people friendly policies of the government. He also realised the fact that Maoist leaders are using innocent tribals of the region for their own vested interests. Above all, he is aware of the development activities taking place in his area and wants to join mainstream life," the SP said. OSD Gaush Alam, ASP Sudhir Ramnath Kekan, Pasra Inspector Shankar and Tadvai sub-inspector Ch Venkateshwar Rao were present.