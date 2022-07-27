Mulugu: Maoists to observe Martyrs Week from today

Mulugu: The police are on the high alert as the CPI-Maoists set to observe Martyrs Week, also known as 'Janpituri Saptah', in Dandakaranya region, from Thursday (July 28) to August 3 to pay tribute to their slain leaders and cadres.

The pamphlets and posters purportedly left behind by the Telangana State Committee in Uppedu, Veerapuram, and Gollagudem villages under Venkatapuram mandal urged people to observe the Martyrs Week.

The pamphlets urged the party cadres to fight against the Hindu-Brahminical fascist forces. It may be mentioned here that the Maoists observe Martyrs Week in Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Jharkhand every year.

In view of Martyrs Week, the police intensified the combing operations in the forest fringe areas abutting Chhattisgarh. On the other hand, the TSRTC officials have stopped the bus services between Venkatapuram and Bhadrachalam towns during the night.