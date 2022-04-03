  • Menu
Mulugu: Three washed away in Godavari

Three washed away in Godavari (Representational Image)

The police on Sunday recovered two bodies of youngsters who were washed away near Royyur in Godavari River on Saturday.

Mulugu: The police on Sunday recovered two bodies of youngsters who were washed away near Royyur in Godavari River on Saturday. Three youngsters on April 2 were washed away after they reached the river for having a bath. The deceased were identified as Satish, Saivardhan, and Sandeep. The search operation is underway to recover the dead body of Sandeep. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

The bodies of youngsters were handed over to the parents for the final rites. Police hoped to recover Sandeep's dead body.

