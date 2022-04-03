Mulugu: Three washed away in Godavari
Highlights
Mulugu: The police on Sunday recovered two bodies of youngsters who were washed away near Royyur in Godavari River on Saturday. Three youngsters on April 2 were washed away after they reached the river for having a bath. The deceased were identified as Satish, Saivardhan, and Sandeep. The search operation is underway to recover the dead body of Sandeep. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.
The bodies of youngsters were handed over to the parents for the final rites. Police hoped to recover Sandeep's dead body.
