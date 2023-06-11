Live
Mulugu ZP chairman Kusuma Jagadish passes away due to heart stroke
Highlights
Telangana Chief Minister and BRS party supremo K Chandrashekar Rao expressed deep shock and condolence over the untimely death of K Jagadish.
Mulugu: Mulugu District BRS party president and Zilla Parishad chairman Kusuma Jagadish passed away on Sunday reportedly due to heart stroke.
Telangana Chief Minister and BRS party supremo K Chandrashekar Rao expressed deep shock and condolence over the untimely death of K Jagadish.
The CM was saddened by his sudden death. He prayed to God to provide solace to the bereaved family members.
The CM recalled the active role played by Jagadish in the Telangana movement as a Telangana activist and his services as the Chairman of Zilla Parishad and Mulugu District party president. He said that BRS will support his family in all possible ways. On this occasion, the CM expressed his deepest condolences to family members.
