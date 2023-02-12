MUN of immense help to students

Warangal: The ongoing three-day Model United Nations (MUN), an academic simulation of the United Nations where students play the role of delegates from different countries and attempt to solve real world issues with policies and perspectives of their assigned country, is of immense help to the students, Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science Principal K Ashoka Reddy, said.

Lighting the lamp on the second day on Saturday, Head, Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Prof P Niranjan Reddy said that students were tasked with doing in-depth research on a new country and on a topic of pressing global interest on the agendas- non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, with a greater emphasis on laser weaponry and hypersonic missiles of Russia, international humanitarian law violations etc.

Dean student affairs Prof V Shankar highlighted that there were 3 MUN committees, which showed the delegates how to translate their research into quality academic-style writing. During each committee, the delegates were also tasked with drafting resolutions or directives alongside their peers, consistently and developing a strong grasp of their own writing style. Public speaking comes naturally with the MUN territory, and in today's MUN committee, students had numerous opportunities to practice and refine their public speaking & debate abilities.

The programme was headed by secretary generals Swetha Reddy Ganta and Palakurthy Dharanidhar in which Associate dean student affairs M Narsimha Rao, faculty in-charge, literary and extramural club Siripuram Ramesh and PRO Dr D Prabhakara Chary among others, were present.