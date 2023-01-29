Muncipal chairpersons lose confidence of House

Rangareddy: The camp politics has heated up in Vikarabad, Tandur, Ibrahimpatnam and Peddamberpet of combined Rangareddy district. Dissatisfaction has emerged among the councilors of the BRS party and opposition party councilors as they passed no confidence motions against municipal chairpersons and vice chairperson on Saturday. All together, the councilors of Vikarabad, Tandur, Ibrahimpatnam and Peddamberpet reached Rangareddy Collectrate and Vikarabad Collectorate respectively passed a motion of no confidence against municipal chairpersons and vice chairpersons. Ruling party BRS and Congress party councilors passed a no-confidence motion against Peddamberpet Municipal Chairman Swapna Chiranjeevi (BRS) and Vice Chairman Chama Sampurna Shekar Reddy (Congress).

In the elections held in 2020, out of 24 wards, BRS won 8, Congress won 13, BJP won one, CPI won one and one independent was elected. The situation turn an interesting turn as the councilors of the same party also took part in the no-confidence. Even in combined Rangareddy district, the councilors of Vikarabad and Tandur Municipalities passed a no confidence motion against Tandur Municipal Chairperson Thatikonda Swapna (BRS) and Vikarabad Municipal Chairperson Chigullapally Manjula. As many as 24 municipal councilors with signatures handed over the no confidence motion letter against Vikarabad Municipal Chairperson Chigullapally Manjula to Vikarabad district Collector Nikhila Reddy and Commissioner Sharath Chandra verified the signatures.

The municipal councilors said that they passed a motion of no confidence as chairperson Manjula did not resign as per the two-and-a-half-year contract as agreed earlier. According to sources, the current municipal chairperson Manjula is planning to resign from BRS. In the same manner, majority of the municipal councilors reached Vikarabad Collectarate to pass the no confidence motion against Tandur Municipal Chairman. In Ibrahimpatnam, 14 TRS, 4 Congress and 2 BJP councilors passed a no-confidence motion against Ibrahimpatnam Municipal Chairman, alleging that the chairman is not only involved in corruption but also not contributing to the development of the muniipality. The motion of no confidence was handed over to the district Collector, RDO, and Municipal Commissioner.