Municipal Elections Counting staff appointed at Medchal

Medchal: District collector Dr MV Reddy allocated staff for counting of recently held municipal election through randomization process on Friday. General observer for municipal elections L Sharman was also present during the allocation of counting staff.

For 289 wards in 13 municipalities (289 counting tables),30 micro observers, 330 counting supervisors and 677 counting assistants (total 1,016) were appointed for election counting duties.

Joint collector Vidyasagar, DRO Madhukar Reddy, AO Venkateshwar Rao, DT Pushyami and others were present.