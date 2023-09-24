Municipal out sourcing staff and workers give a petition to MLA Abraham

The municipal out sourcing staff and workers of Ieeja Municipality have given a petition to Alampur MLA Dr VM Abraham, requesting to make them permanent in the presence of CITU Genaral secretary VV Narasimha under the auspices of the municipal out sourcing staff and workers union.

On this occasion they said that the Telangana chief minister KCR has promised them to make permanent during the previous 2018 elections. So they urged the CM to be kept his promise alive and make them permanent immediately. They urged the MLA to bring their demand to the notice of CM KCR.









The ex single window chairman Sankapuram Ramudu, Former Municipal workers union president U Nagaraju, and municipal out sourcing staff and others were participated.

