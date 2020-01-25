Top
Municipal poll results: Bhongir and Ramagundam municipalities heading towards hung

With the counting of votes for municipal elections is coming to end, there are some interesting situation occurred in Ramagundam and Bhongir...

With the counting of votes for municipal elections is coming to end, there is some interesting situation occurred in Ramagundam and Bhongir Corporations which are heading to hung. None of the parties has reached the magic figure.

In Ramagundam, out of 50 wards, the TRS has won 19 seats, the Congress 11, the BJP 5, the Forward Bloc 9 and the independents have won 6 seats respectively.

With this, the independents have become crucial for electing the chairman.

