Municipal workers to go on strike in Telangana on Jan 8

Highlights

Municipal workers will be going on strike in Telangana on January 8, 2020 demanding the government to resolve their long-pending demands.

The Telangana Municipal Workers and Employees Union (TMW&EU) submitted a notice to the commissioner of director of municipal administration (CDMA) TK Sridevi on Saturday.

According to the TMW&EU general secretary Paladgu Bhaskar, the salaries of the workers have not been released in a long time. "There are lapses in the implementation of PF and ESI for the workers in the Urban Local Bodies.

Bhaskar also said that the government has finalised category-wise salaries of 12,000, 15,000 and 17,500 according to the G.O.M 14. The demands of the municipal workers include an announcement of interim relief to the employees, finalising the 11th PRC, PF and ESI benefits to the workers and regularisation of outsourcing workers.

22 Dec 2019 9:20 AM GMT

