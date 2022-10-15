Munugodu: Polls come and go, but this village yet to get a BT road

Munugodu: People of Kashavari Gudem hamlet of Kalavalapalli gram panchayat are expressing their ire on politicians and false promises being made during the elections.

Vexed with politicians' oral promises of laying road to their village, they erected a flex at the entrance of the village by stating they do not want money from any leader ... construct BT road which has been their demand for the past 30 years.

According to village elders, their village Kashavari Gudem is a hamlet of Kalvalpally gram panchayat with 120 houses and 350 votes. This hamlet falls under Kalvalpally Gram Panchayath which is 3.5 kms from Kalvalapally and 10 kms from Munugodu.

MLAs elected from Left parties, TRS and Congress promised to construct a 3-km BT road from main road leading to both Kalvalapally and Munugodu but failed to keep their promises.

Left parties leaders Palla Venkat Reddy and Ujjini Yadagiri Rao who were elected as MLAs in United Andhra Pradesh and TRS leader Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy and Congress leader (now in BJP) Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy who was elected as MLAs of Munugodu after formation of Telangana State had made promise for construction of 3 kms road at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore during the election campaign, they but also did not keep their word, complains Shaik Pasha, a villager.

Villager Shaik Lakmiya informed that Minister Jagadish Reddy who visited their village 30 days before the election notification, gave a fresh assurance of laying BT road with an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore within a week it did not come into reality. He said the minister said that the villagers would go to cast their votes by walking on their dream BT road.An elderly woman Imam Bee ( 65) stated that she did marriages of his sons , daughters and grandchildren but their demand of construction of BT road could not be met even after 3 decades. She informed that they are facing problems to go to hospital when someone falls sick in the rainy season, as they have to cross a stream passing on the road and added that youth of the village are not getting good marriage matches because of bad road.

A youth of the same village Johnny, by profession car driver, informed that majority of villagers are labourers, small and marginal farmers. People of the village are suffering due to lack of road facility. He informed that Brahmana Vellemla project which is designed to provide irrigation facility to 1 lakh acres was located just 4 kms away from the Kashavari Gudem. He wished that their lives would change if the government sanctioned necessary funds to complete pending 10 percent works. He informed that he was in grade 5 at the time of laying foundation stone for Brahmana Vellemla Project and added that even though he was grown as a boy to man the project was not completed due to apathy of governments which were in power.

He informed that majority of villagers are poor and middle class but could not get any houses after formation of Telangana and added that a few Indiramma houses were constructed in United Andhra Pradesh. People of Kashavari Gudem jointly demanded a written assurance of political parties laying road to thier village soon after election results and completion of Brahmana vellimala at the earliest, in the wake of Munugodu by-poll.