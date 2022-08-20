Munugodu set for KCR's rally

Munugodu ( Nalgonda ): Lashing out at BJP leader Rajagopal Reddy, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said one should come to politics to serve the people but not to seek contracts and added that that development of constituencies is possible only with TRS. He urged people to drive away contractors from politics:

The Minister participated in a party workers meeting held at Pasnoor village in Nampally mandal in Munugodu constituency. Addressing on the occasion, he said that KCR is the only Chief Minister in the country who is implementing welfare schemes for the poor in the State. He called upon all the people to attend KCR's public meeting in Munugodu constituency to be held on August 20 ( Saturday). He said that KCR deserves the credit of providing 24-hour free electricity to farmers like nowhere else in the country.

People from various parties joined TRS in the presence of Minister Jagadish Reddy.

Meanwhile , State president of Telangana Martyrs aspirations and Welfare Samithi Kura Sairam submitted a petition to Minister Jagadeeswar Reddy seeking to declare the old taluk of Nampally as a revenue division.

He asked the minister to establish a degree college in the interest of students.

Mandal in-charge MLC MC Kotireddy, TRS district president MLA Ramawat Ravindranayake, MPP Shweta Ravinder Reddy, ZPTC Venkateshwar Reddy, Sarpanch Forum mandal president Munagala Sudhakar Reddy, party mandal president Gummadi Narasim Rao, Pogula Chara Venkat Reddy,

The Minister Jagadish Reddy questioned the Center's interest in power companies and described its actions as an act of sedition.