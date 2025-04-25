Muscles and biceps: Wow! Bouncer culture fast catching up in Warangal

Warangal: The ‘bouncer culture’ is mushrooming fast in Warangal, the second largest city after Hyderabad in Telangana. The city already has four to five bouncer security services, and making a fairly good business.

Those brawny men who used to spend time in the gym and roam around the city hitherto have found employment avenues now. Thanks to the spreading culture of employing bouncers even for small events. In fact, it has become a symbol of image and stature. The name may have rephrased time to but the bouncer profession has been embedded in society since ancient times.

From ensuring the safety and security of bars, pubs, nightclubs, and celebrities, the bouncers with big muscles and stern looks are now seen everywhere – inaugurations, fat weddings, prerelease and success events of movies, the list goes on, forming a human barricade between celebrities and the crowd.

Md. Wahed Ali, who runs the Safe Shield Bouncers, a professional security service, located near Dargah, Kazipet, shared his experience with The Hans India, “Though the bouncers boast a thug-like personality, the professional etiquette tells us to deal with the crowd soberly. We were trained to behave properly and talk sophisticatedly, depending on conflict resolution skills rather than aggravating the situation,” Wahed Ali said.

Referring to the fitness, Wahed Ali says that a bouncer needs to have a minimum of 168 cm height, 90kgs to 100kgs of weight, and 18 cms of biceps.

Wahed Ali worked as a bouncer in Hyderabad before starting his security service in 2021. Now, he has a 70-member team, including 15 lady bouncers. Apart from the tri-cities of Warangal-Hanumakonda-Kazipet, he also sends his teams to Karimnagar, Peddapally, Mancherial, and Kagaznagar etc. Mostly, he gets business from inauguration events of malls and jewellery houses where film actresses are the chief guests. Wahed Ali charges Rs 7,000 to a customer for a six-member bouncer team for about eight hours.