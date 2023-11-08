  • Menu
Musheerabad BJP candidate performs Pooja to Election campaign vehicles

Musheerabad Constituency BJP MLA candidate Pusa Raju along with former city president of BJYM Mr. A. Vinay Kumar, who was present as the chief guest,...

Musheerabad Constituency BJP MLA candidate Pusa Raju along with former city president of BJYM Mr. A. Vinay Kumar, who was present as the chief guest, performed pooja for the election campaign vehicles, while BJP Assembly convener Mr. Ramesh Ram flagged the flag.

Mushirabad prabhari Nemalikonda Venu Madhav, senior leaders Ram Reddy, Burra Raj Kumar, Shakti Singh and others participated in the program.




