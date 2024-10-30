Musi project works to begin from Nov 1

Hyderabad: The State Government, which has decided to go ahead with the Musi Rejuvenation project, will speed up the works from November 1.

Stating this here on Tuesday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that he does not take any decision in haste. “I study the issue in detail and make a considered decision. Once I decide, there is no question of going back on it even if it affects me politically. I have achieved my goal of becoming a Chief Minister and I am duty-bound to work for the welfare of the people,” he said.

In an informal chat with the media, Revanth said that tenders for the Musi project would be called for in November. At the same time, the government is ready for talks with the opposition leaders, and he would soon convene an all-party meeting to invite suggestions on the rejuvenation project.

Revanth said he has been requesting BRS leaders K T Rama Rao, who was the MAUD minister, and T Harish Rao to give suggestions and explain what their objections were, but they have not done so.

“If they don’t like to meet me, they can meet the Chief Secretary and submit their views on the Musi project,” he said.

“As per the proposals, the government wants to develop a 21-km stretch near the Bapu Ghat area. The Government will bring Godavari waters from Mallanna Sagar to Musi,” Revanth said.

He said the Government had been successful in creating awareness about the need to rejuvenate Musi thanks to the criticism from opposition, during the past few weeks. “Once the project is ready, it would become a major tourist attraction and that would help in employment generation,” he said.

Taking potshots at KTR, the CM said that he thinks that he is an international-level analyst but does not give any suggestions on the Musi project. Revanth Reddy said he would soon take up padayatra in the Musi riverfront area to personally explain the importance of the project to the people and interact with them to get their support.

Referring to the HYDRA project, CM Revanth Reddy said that it was also a carefully planned project. He denied that HYDRA had adversely affected the real estate market in Hyderabad. He said there was a slump across the city and HYDRA has nothing to do with it.

Replying to a question, the Chief Minister said that the BRS should know that just as film producers Rajamouli and Ramgopal Varma have different styles of filmmaking, he has his style in politics.