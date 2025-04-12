Musi River Rejuvenation Project: Revanth govt mulls ‘Birds Paradise’ at Mir Alam Tank

Hyderabad: The Telangana government plans to transform the three island zones at Mir Alam Tank into a Bird's Paradise and waterfall-themed attraction, inspired by Singapore’s renowned ‘Gardens by the Bay’, as part of the broader Musi River Rejuvenation Project. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, during a review meeting on Friday, directed the officials concerned to accelerate the project and initiate design work immediately.

The Chief Minister reviewed the models for a proposed bridge over Mir Alam Tank and the Gandhi Sarovar, which is to be developed at Bapughat. He instructed that tenders for the construction of the bridge should be floated by June and emphasized that a Detailed Project Report (DPR), including all necessary surveys, reports, and designs, be completed in parallel.

In addition to the bridge, the government will beautify three island-like areas within the Mir Alam Tank to enhance their appeal to tourists. The CM suggested that these islands be developed into scenic destinations featuring bird sanctuaries and artificial waterfalls.

Further, the plans will include the establishment of convention centres suitable for wedding destinations, adventure parks, theme parks, amphitheatres, and resorts with boating facilities.

The CM emphasized the need for accommodation facilities such as hotels and resorts for tourists. A comprehensive DPR is to be prepared, including water purification measures for the tank and detailed proposals for tourism infrastructure. The project is expected to be developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Earlier, consultants presented bridge designs via a PowerPoint presentation. The CM directed officials to ensure that the 2.5-kilometre-long bridge is constructed in a visually impressive yet structurally safe manner, prioritizing visitor and commuter safety.

He also asked for a detailed hydrological and environmental survey by experts or renowned organizations to assess water availability and flood dynamics in the tank. All necessary clearances should be obtained based on these assessments.

Additionally, the Chief Minister instructed that the Mir Alam Bridge and the island zones be integrated with the adjacent Nehru Zoological Park. He suggested upgrading the zoo in consultation with its authorities, in compliance with existing regulations, to align with the overall development plan and enhance its appeal to visitors.